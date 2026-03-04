One Injured After Rollover Collision on Nice/Middleton Bridge

March 4, 2026

On Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at approximately 3:20 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the Nice/Middleton Bridge, for the reported rollover motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two vehicle rear-end style collision and confirmed one vehicle overturned with no entrapment, and two patients for evaluation.

One adult female was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

A second patient was evaluated but signed care refusal forms on the scene.

Police are investigating the collision.

This entry was posted on March 4, 2026 at 4:23 pm and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.