Police Investigating Woman Found Shot in Head, Victim Transported to Trauma Center with Life-Threatening Injuries

On Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at approximately 10:00 a.m., police responded to Split Oak Lane in Owings, for the reported domestic disturbance.

Dispatchers advised to all responding units that the 911 caller reported coming home to find blood all over the residence with the female unconscious and said “it looked like a homicide”

While officers responded, dispatchers urged police to use caution due to domestic related call history at the residence, with a gun being on scene. All fire and rescue personnel were staged away from the area until the scene was deemed safe.

Deputies arrived and made entry into the home to find the female victim with a gunshot wound to the head, with the victim semi-conscious and semi-alert. The male caller was taken outside by deputies for questioning while First Responders provided medical attention to the victim.

A helicopter was started to be pre-launched and land nearby, however, due to weather all were unavailable. Maryland State Police Aviation Command paramedics from Trooper 2 responded to the scene to assist EMS.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Washington Hospital Center with life-threatening injuries and flight medics on board.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau responded and are investigating the incident. No charges have been filed and no known arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided when they become available