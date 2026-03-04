Jimmy Richardson, 59

James “Jimmy” Richardson, born October 10, 1966, and a lifelong resident of Mechanicsville, Maryland, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2026, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer for over six years. He passed at the young age of 59.

A loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend, James shared more than 30 years with his beloved wife, Cheryl. He faced his illness with tremendous strength and without fear, enduring treatment after treatment without losing his love for life.

James was known for his passion for fixing anything and took great pride in his work. One of his greatest joys was fishing on the water, where he found peace and contentment. He loved his country music and especially enjoyed karaoke gatherings, while also enjoying Maryland crabs with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Morgan, and his sister, Carolyn Buell.

James is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl; his mother, Joyce Morgan; his sister, Donna Morgan; his four children, Cassandra, Jimmy, Kenny (Krista), and Jesse; and seven grandchildren.

He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Family will receive friends on Saturday March 14, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A. at 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650, with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Father Chip Luckett. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, PO Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 or Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 299, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.