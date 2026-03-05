Southern Maryland Counties Celebrate the Power of Engineering with CSM during National Engineers Week

College of Southern Maryland (CSM) engineering students joined local leaders as Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties recognized National Engineers Week to raise awareness for an industry working behind the scenes to build a better world.

National Engineers Week, or EWeek, is observed Feb. 22 – 28, 2026. Its purpose is to highlight the significant contributions of engineers and inspire the next generation of builders and innovators.

Earlier this month, EWeek proclamations were read during meetings of the Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s County boards of county commissioners to recognize the value of engineers in our regional workforce. The proclamations acknowledged this “invisible profession” and the individuals designing and building the systems, infrastructure, and solutions we rely on, whose skills and knowledge often go unnoticed.

Electrical engineering student Griffin Anthony stood at the dais as the proclamation was read by the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners and reflected on the importance of EWeek.

“Engineering can be an underappreciated profession,” Anthony said. “So much work goes on in the background. I love overcoming the difficult challenges involved in engineering. It’s one of the most rewarding things.”

EWeek was founded in 1951 by the National Society of Professional Engineers (NSPE) to recognize the industry’s impact, promote science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education, and spark an interest in future engineers.

Electrical engineering student Valeria Corona represented CSM during the St. Mary’s County proclamation and expressed the importance of recognizing those at the forefront of advancing engineering.

“EWeek is a chance to share what engineering is really like,” Corona said. “I enjoy helping others learn about the field in a fun, approachable way, and supporting future engineers.”

Corona is enrolled in the Southern Maryland Engineering Partnership with CSM and the University of Maryland. The agreement provides a seamless pathway for CSM students to transfer with junior status to earn a bachelor’s degree in mechanical or electrical engineering. Through the partnership, students also have an opportunity to intern with the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD).

Corona said building an engineering career gives her the chance to turn curiosity into something tangible.

Efforts to highlight opportunities to join this critical workforce extend beyond EWeek. CSM will host Night of Engineering on April 9 at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland (USMSM) SMART Building in St. Mary’s County. Held each semester, Night of Engineering introduces middle and high school students, as well as current college students to CSM’s associate of science degree programs, transfer pathways to bachelor’s degrees through USMSM, and engineering career opportunities in the region.

More information about Night of Engineering, including a registration link, is available on the CSM calendar.

