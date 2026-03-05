Diane Easter White, 77, of Lexington Park, Maryland, passed away on February 22, 2026, with her loving family by her side.

Born on March 28, 1948, in Scotland, Maryland, on Fresh Pond Neck Road, Diane was the daughter of the late Robert M. Gough and Reva Irene Barnes. Raised in Southern Maryland, she remained deeply connected to the community throughout her life. She was a faithful member of St. Luke United Methodist Church, where she served as an Usher and often lent a hand serving dinners during special gatherings. She was also a dedicated member of the St. Luke United Methodist Women Committee, working both inside and outside the church to help women find a safe place during troubled times. Even when she became ill and could no longer attend church services, she continued to speak of the goodness of the Lord, praying quiet prayers and occasionally humming a song.

Diane worked for 30 years on Naval Air Station Patuxent River in the hospitality field at both the BOQ and the Navy Lodge. She cherished those years, especially the time spent working alongside her mother-in-law-oh, the stories they shared! After retiring, she could not keep still, so she opened her home daycare. Her good mornings were filled with her “little children”: Bria “Brezzy,” LaNaiya “Little LaNaiya,” Jordan, Iquerra “Care Care,” Jade’ “Kiss,” and Eric Jr. “Little E,” just to name a few. Shortly after her daycare adventures she remained busy taking on a Hospitality Supervisor position at Sleep Inn & Suites and she later decided to become a Commercial Cleaning Contractor working in various places in St. Mary’s Co. Diane was a hardworking and determined woman who took pride in her work and in providing for her family and she built strong relationships with her coworkers who became family to her.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and calling family and friends all hours of the day and night. She loved her grands and greats dearly, always wanting to spend time with them. In her free time, she loved attending yard sales, playing cards, selling Avon, and traveling by land and the local waters. She found joy in life’s simple pleasures and in the company of those she loved most.

Diane is survived by her loving, devoted and caring children, who will forever cherish her memory: Mervin S. White, Jr., Robert E. White, Vickie K. Nelson (Lamont), and Cheryl L. Garrett (Olan); Tosha U. Mason (Darrell), and Dale Norfolk; her siblings, with whom she shared a deep and special bond: James M. Gough, Sr., Juanita E. Dale, Loretta C. Barnes, and Rufus L. Gough(Rebecca); her mother in-law, Virginia D. White, for they were inseparable and were like mother and daughter, and you couldn’t tell them otherwise. Her in-laws that became sisters and brothers: Geraldine, Ernestine “Beanie,” Yvonne, Victor “Nuck,” Neva Mae and Eric; her aunts, Della Roberts and Marguerite Barnes; godchildren: Cynthia Roberson (Sydney), Larry G. Thompson (Tamara), Carlos D. White, and Kevin “Little KC” Johnson; grandchildren: Raven, Justine, Sidney, Dominque, Jamia, NaDia, Diamond, Zoe, William, Dennis, Winter, Danny, Arianna, Sydney, and Asia; great grands: Adrian, Deric, Brielle, Zion, Za’briana Julez, Jeremiah, Kileigh, Kingston, Cru, Harlem, Saamir, Zion, Zair and Aurora of all whom she loved beyond measure.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Reva; her former husband and friend, Mervin Sidney White, Sr. “Tommy”; her brothers, Robert M. “Bubby” Gough, Jr., Donald Gough; her nephews Dwayne W. Gough and Donald Gough; her granddaughter, Nicole C. Johnson; and a great grandchild, Bella N. White.

Family will receive friends for a visitation on Thursday, March 5, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a Funeral Service beginning at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 12880 Point Lookout Rd. Scotland, MD 20687. Interment will immediately follow at the Church Cemetery.

Diane will be remembered for her strength, her love of family, and the many lives she touched throughout her years. Her memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.

