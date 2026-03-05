Samuel Henry Bogan, 75, passed away peacefully on February 21, 2026, with his loving family by his side.

Samuel was born on March 22, 1950, in Washington, D.C. to the late Wilson Woodrow Bogan and Grace Mary Bogan. He married the love of his life, Sharon Bogan, and together they built a life centered on family, laughter, and devotion.

Samuel proudly worked for the Architect of the Capitol, where he dedicated many years of service. He was an avid gun enthusiast, who enjoyed working on cars, sharing good food, good laughs, and good company. He had a way with words and always offered good advice. He had a warm smile and had a way about him that always made people around him feel supported and cared for. He especially cherished time spent with his beloved dog, Artie.

In addition to his parents, Samuel was predeceased by his brothers, Hugh William Collins and Lawrence Collins.

He is survived by his loving family: his beloved wife, his stepson, Robert Gregory Torreyson; his son, Brian Joseph Bogan; his daughters, Debra Murphy and Katherine Bogan Shepherd; his brother, Thomas Edward Bogan; his sister, Sally Ann Slick; and his cherished grandchildren, Ryan, Justin, Eric, Katherine, Jake, Brooke, Alanah, and Ethan.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, March 5, 2026, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with prayers at 7:00 p.m. officiated by Pastor Goodwin, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Rd., Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

A funeral service will be held on March 6, 2026, at 11:00 am at the funeral home with a graveside service following at 12:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery, 23080 Maddox Rd., Bushwood, MD 20618.

Samuel will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. His memory will live on in the hearts of his family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of St. Mary’s, https://giving.medstarhealth.org/medstarhealth/get-involved/donate/hospice.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.