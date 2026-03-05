Waldorf Man Accused of Gun Threat, Later Arrested With Loaded Handgun, Drugs, and Nearly a Pound of Marijuana

A Waldorf man is facing a long list of felony and misdemeanor charges after authorities say he threatened a man with a gun in late February and was later arrested with a loaded handgun, drugs, and suspected drug distribution materials during an early morning encounter with deputies.

Carioco Jovan Grimes, 37, of Waldorf, is charged in the District Court for Charles County in connection with two separate incidents reported on February 26, 2026, and March 1, 2026.

According to charging documents filed by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, the first incident occurred on February 26, 2026, near 3220 Crain Highway in Waldorf, where Pizza Hut and a neighboring business are located.

Investigators say an adult male victim who works in a business next to the restaurant opened a rear door and saw Grimes standing near the driver’s side of a vehicle while holding what was described as a brown military-style firearm. Authorities allege Grimes pointed the gun at the victim and said, “I’m going to kill you.”

The victim immediately closed the door and contacted emergency services while Grimes left the scene in a burgundy passenger car with a missing door handle, according to court documents.

Investigators wrote that the victim believed the suspect was angry because the victim had previously contacted law enforcement regarding alleged drug activity.

While deputies were speaking with the victim, authorities say Grimes called him. The victim placed the call on speakerphone, and Grimes allegedly told him to “come outside” because he was there with a “BB gun.”

The victim then called the same phone number back and told the suspect to come outside and “get it over with,” according to court records. Investigators say Grimes replied that he heard police radio traffic before hanging up the phone.

The victim later showed deputies a photograph of the suspect on his phone, identifying him as “Rico Grimes.” Investigators confirmed the identity using law enforcement databases and determined the suspect to be Carioco Jovan Grimes, whose booking photo matched the image shown by the victim.

As a result of the incident, Grimes was charged with:

First-degree assault (felony)

Second-degree assault

A few days later, during the early morning hours of March 1, 2026, a deputy with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office encountered a suspicious vehicle parked near Business Park Court in Waldorf, outside The Cut Bar & Restaurant.

According to the statement of probable cause, the deputy noticed a red Toyota Prius parked with its lights off but the engine running. Exhaust coming from the vehicle indicated it was still running.

The driver, identified as Grimes, appeared to be asleep inside the vehicle. Deputies knocked on the window and attempted to wake him, shining a flashlight into the vehicle and asking why he was parked in the area at that hour.

According to court documents, Grimes told the deputy he was tired and initially hesitated to provide identification before eventually handing over a Maryland identification card.

A second officer arrived on scene while the deputy returned to a patrol vehicle to check Grimes’ information through law enforcement databases. Communications soon advised the deputy that Grimes showed an initial indication for an active warrant.

Deputies returned to the vehicle and instructed Grimes to keep his hands visible and exit the vehicle.

Authorities say he refused to exit and began concealing his hands from officers’ view, prompting deputies to open the driver’s door and attempt to remove him from the car.

According to court records, once outside the vehicle, Grimes ran from deputies on foot.

One deputy grabbed him as he attempted to pass and forced him to the ground while another officer assisted in restraining him. While on the ground, investigators say Grimes kept his hands underneath his body and failed to comply with repeated commands to place his hands behind his back.

After gaining control of his arms and lifting him to his feet, deputies noticed a bulge in his pant leg. When they checked the area, officers determined the object was a handgun.

Grimes was placed back on the ground and secured while deputies removed the weapon.

The recovered firearm was identified as a Taurus .40-caliber handgun, which authorities say was loaded and determined to be unregistered.

During a search of Grimes and the vehicle, deputies reported recovering:

A large quantity of cash from his pockets

A digital scale inside the driver’s door compartment

Approximately 0.95 pounds of marijuana in the back seat

Packaging materials consistent with distribution

An additional loaded magazine in the glove compartment

2.5 tablets identified through a pill identifier as oxycodone

Investigators say the marijuana later tested positive in a field test, and the tablets were packaged for submission to the Maryland State Police crime laboratory.

Authorities seized the suspect’s phone along with the recovered evidence.

In connection with the March 1 arrest, Grimes is charged with:

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not cannabis)

Distribution of controlled dangerous substances with a firearm (felony)

Attempted possession of cannabis with intent to distribute

Illegal possession of ammunition

Illegal possession of a regulated firearm

Resisting arrest

Handgun in a vehicle

Handgun on person

Loaded handgun on person

Loaded handgun in a vehicle

Combined with the earlier assault charges, the case includes multiple felony offenses that could be transferred to Circuit Court if prosecutors pursue the charges following the preliminary hearing.

Court records show Grimes remains in custody at the Charles County Detention Center after being ordered held without bond during his initial court proceedings.

