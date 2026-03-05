Jax Alexander Janschek, beloved infant son of Jake Alexander Janschek and Cierra Michelle Bagent of Waldorf, Maryland, was born on February 21, 2026, and passed away the same day. Though his time on earth was brief, Jax was deeply loved and will forever remain in the hearts of his family.

In addition to his devoted parents, he is lovingly remembered by his grandparents, great-grandparents, great-great-grandparents, and several extended family and friends.

Jax’s precious life, however short, brought immeasurable love to those who awaited his arrival. His memory will be cherished always.

A Little Angel

A moment in our arms,

Forever in our hearts.

So small, so sweet, so dearly loved,

Though from this world you part.

You touched our lives in ways

No words could ever say.

Our precious child, our angel bright,

We’ll love you every day.

Until we hold you once again,

Beyond the sky so blue,

Know that in our hearts, dear Jax,

There’s endless love for you.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Footprints for Faith, https://footprintsforfaith.weebly.com/donate.html.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.