Mearl Eugene “Gene” Wood, 83, of Hollywood, Maryland, passed away on Sunday, February 22, 2026, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown.

Gene was the loving husband of Karen Bishop Wood, with whom he enjoyed 60 years of marriage last August. He was the loving father to Deborah Jones (married to Joe) of Albertville, AL, David Wood (married to Joann) of Leonardtown, MD, and Rebecca Litten (married to Donnie) of Leonardtown, MD, proud grandfather to Joe Paul Jones, Jason Jones, Joshua Wood, Shelby Litten Frazier, Emily Litten, and Shannen Litten. Recently, he became great grandfather to Kelly Frazier, truly a joy for him.

Gene was born June 28,1942 in Mechanicsburg, PA to Gladys Ann Connelly Wood and George Eugene “Chip” Wood, who predeceased him (in 2015 and 2005, respectively). Shortly after Gene’s birth, the family relocated back to St. Mary’s County where Gene lived his entire life. He is survived by his sister, Patsy Burger and his brother Ronald Wood (married to Gail). Gene attended Leonardtown High School, graduating in 1960. He graduated from Frostburg State Teachers’ College in 1964.

Gene’s career as an educator spanned 41 years. He started his career in Anne Arundel County in 1964. Following his first year of teaching, Gene moved back to St. Mary’s County where he worked as a public school teacher or administrator for 41 years.

Gene served as a physical education teacher, industrial arts teacher and assistant principal. In the later part of his career, Gene created and ran the Graphic Arts Program at the Forrest Technical Center, which later gained National Certification under his guidance.

Gene was passionate about sports and athletic performance. Gene coached football, basketball and baseball for countless Great Mills and Chopticon students. He also served as President of the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference. Gene enjoyed competing himself. He played soccer, basketball and baseball at Frostburg State. As an adult, he excelled at baseball and softball. He competed in the Senior Olympics for softball and played on a national travel softball team. He also enjoyed the fraternity of local slow pitch teams. In 2011, he was inducted into the Maryland Slow Pitch Softball Association Hall of Fame. When he finally hung up his softball glove, he spent much of his time at Breton Bay Golf Club, honing his skills at golf.

With his days filled with teaching and sports, Gene still managed time to operate a sign business, enjoy woodworking, volunteer for the St. Mary’s County Historical Society, attended Hollywood United Methodist Church, and was a member of the Thomas J. Shryock Masonic Lodge in Hollywood. He enjoyed life to its fullest, living by the philosophy of ten little words: If it is to be, it is up to me.

Gene leaves such a legacy of success as a teaching professional and athlete, but the greatest legacy left by Gene is the family he loved and supported. He will be missed.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, March 5, 2026 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Funeral Service will be celebrated by Reverend Matthew Tate on Friday, March 6, 2026 at 10:00 a.m., at Hollywood United Methodist Church, 24422 Mervell Dean Road, Hollywood, MD 20636. Interment will follow at Joy Chapel Cemetery, Hollywood, MD.

Memorial contributions in Gene’s name may be made to the St. Mary’s County Historical Society, P.O. Box 212, Leonardtown, MD 20650 or Hollywood United Methodist Church, 24422 Mervell Dean Road, Hollywood, MD 20636.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.