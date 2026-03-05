Ralph Jerome Butler of Lexington Park, Maryland departed his earthly home on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, at home. Ralph affectionately known as “Jerry” was born on January 28, 1966, in Leonardtown, Maryland to Ralph Ignatus Butler, Jr. and Shirley Bennett Butler. He met Jacqueline (Jackie) Barnes, the love of his life in 1988. Jerry and Jackie were married on June 20, 1992. Together they had one son, Ja’Ron Malik Butler, who became their new love.

Jerry was educated in the St. Mary’s County Public School system. He graduated from Leonardtown High School in the class of 1984. He became a Corrections Corporal at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center. He loved his work family and they loved him. They knew him as the humble man who was very selfless and only interested in putting the spotlight on the people who needed help.

Jerry touched the hearts of all he came in contact with. If you needed it and he could provide it, consider it done. His mom loved to see her son come to help with the gardening and watch soap operas. Jerry talked with his son every day on his way home from work. Such deep conversations were had while in transit from work to home. He loved cutting Grass on that John Deer, watching Sanford and Son and Martin TV shows, and the movie Friday with his son. He was a man filled with love.

Jerry is preceded in death by his father, Ralph Butler, his brother Joseph Carroll Butler, grandparents Ralph I Butler Sr (Eleanor), and Henry Bennett (Estelle), uncles, Joseph Carroll, and Joseph C. Swales, godmothers Mary Davis and Grandma Peaches, sister-in-law Katina Yates, Nieces Donesha Chew, and Jadyn Barnes, and best friend David T. Thomas.

He is now resting easy with the Lord. Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed, and always dear.

Family will receive friends on March 11, 2026 from 11:00 am to 1:00 p.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Rev. Christian Huebner , all at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic church, 22375 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery, 38888 Dr. Johnson Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

Condolences to the family may be left at www.brinsfieldsfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.