We are saddened to announce that Karen René Stevens of Lexington Park, Maryland, passed away on February 25, 2026, at the age of 73.

Karen was born in New York City on October 9, 1952, the daughter of the late Martin and Marlene Johnson. She built a career working as an administrative specialist for the United States Army, managing office operations, official documentation, and personnel records to support combat readiness.

She is survived by her life partner, Joseph Corbin, her sons Curtis Anthony Stevens of Washington, D.C., and David Ronell Stevens of Florida, her sister Diana L. Scott (Arthur) of Waldorf, Maryland, and her brothers Martin Johnson of Millersville, Maryland, and Norval Johnson (Sharon) of Bowie, Maryland. She will also be deeply missed by her grandson Donaven Stevens, who continues the family’s military service tradition as a member of the United States Air Force, her nieces Andrea D. Romar and Nora Johnson, and great-nephew Jaylen Varner.

Family and friends are invited to a memorial gathering on Thursday, March 12, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home in Charlotte Hall, Maryland, located at 30195 Three Notch Road. A memorial service will take place at 3:00 p.m.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.