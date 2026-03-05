YNC Jack Erman Lenderman, USN (Ret.), age 94, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on February 23, 2026 at Hospice House of St. Mary’s in Callaway, MD with his loving family at his side.

He was born on January 2, 1932 in Denison, TX to the late Clem Ritchie and Effie Lou Lenderman. His mother died when Jack was a young boy, and his maternal grandparents, the late Jack and Polly Lenderman, adopted him and raised him with love, humility, and compassion for others.

Jack graduated Denison High School and joined the United States Navy at the young age of 17. Jack served as a stenographer during the Korean War for the Panmunjom Peace Talks in 1953. Jack also served tours in Japan and Puerto Rico before being stationed at NAS Patuxent River, where he met the love of his life, Eleanor Regina “Jean” Lenderman, at a local dance. Jack loved to dance, especially the Jitterbug, and so did Jean. After three years of courtship, the two married on June 25, 1960 at Our Lady’s Catholic Church – Medleys Neck. Together they celebrated over 65 wonderful years of marriage.

During his 20 years of dedicated service while in the US Navy, he and his wife were stationed in Norfolk, VA, where they welcomed their first child; then in Cartagena, Spain, where their second child was born, and lastly at Patuxent River, where they welcomed three more children. He retired on February 27, 1970 after 20 years of devoted service to his country. He then embarked on a successful 18-year career as a life insurance agent with Kansas City Life Insurance Company, consistently achieving high sales honors and being awarded amazing vacations around the world that he and Jean would forever remember, including trips to Bermuda, Hawaii and Europe. His final career led him to public service with the St. Mary’s County government, working for the Health Department as an environmental health inspector for 20 years before retiring.

Jack was passionate about gardening and regularly shared his harvest with friends, neighbors, fellow softball players and church members. He took great pride in keeping an immaculate garden, growing everything from asparagus to zucchini. His wife spent many summers canning his harvest, but there was more than enough to share with everyone. He was an avid reader, hunter, softball player and sports enthusiast. He co-founded and directed the SMC Budweiser Tournament which raised funds for disabled children for over 20 years. Jack was inducted into the SMC Softball Hall of Fame. He and Jean volunteered for Meals on Wheels delivering many meals to those in need for over 5 years.

Jack was a past member of the Fleet Reserve Association, Branch 93, in Lexington Park, MD and a longtime member of St. George’s Catholic Church in Valley Lee, MD.

In addition to his beloved wife, Jean, Jack is also survived by his children: Michele Lenderman of Kansas City, MO, Michael Lenderman of Leonardtown, MD, Sharon Lenderman of Los Angeles, CA, Mark Lenderman of Rehobeth Beach, DE, and Lisa Lenderman (Steven Poore) of Glenwood, MD; grandchildren: Jaclyn Thompson (Brock Thompson) of Sydney, AUS, Erik Lenderman of Baltimore, MD, and Karly Plickebaum of Kansas City, MO; and extended family and friends.

Family will receive friends on Monday, March 2, 2026 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at St. George’s Catholic Church, 19199 St. Georges Church Road, Valley Lee, MD 20692. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend John Nguyen at 12:00 p.m. A Graveside Service will follow the Mass at Our Lady’s Catholic Church Cemetery – Medleys Neck in Leonardtown, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Lenderman, John Adams, Dan Adams, Bobby Bogie, Jamie Bogie, and Bob Triplett.

Memorial contributions in Jack’s name may be made to Hospice House of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD and Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 299, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be left at www.brinsfieldsfuneral.com.

Arrangements are by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.