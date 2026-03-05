Newburg Man on Probation Arrested and Released Again After Police Chase in La Plata

Marcus Anthony Swann, 23, of Newburg, faces multiple criminal charges including possession of a controlled dangerous substance not cannabis, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting or interfering with arrest, failure to obey a lawful order, and littering under 100 pounds following an incident in La Plata on March 3, 2026, according to court documents.

According to a statement of probable cause filed by Sgt. John Piersa of the La Plata Police Department, officers were dispatched around 6:16 a.m. on March 3, 2026, to the Deluxe Inn on Crain Highway after an anonymous caller reported that a wanted individual, identified as Swann, was at the location and had active warrants.

Dispatch confirmed through records that Swann had multiple outstanding warrants through both the District Court and Circuit Court for Charles County.

Deputies wrote that while walking through the building he heard a male and female speaking on the phone, and the female said, “don’t you want to talk to Marcus?” The officer then observed a man wearing all black on a stairwell and recognized him as Swann through prior booking photographs.

The officer reported that he grabbed Swann’s hand and directed him to place his hands behind his back while attempting to place him under arrest. According to court documents, Swann pulled his arm away and ran from the building. Another officer arrived and ordered him to stop running, but Swann ignored the commands and continued fleeing behind the motel.

Police said Swann ran through an alley, across Crain Highway, and toward Charles Street while officers pursued him. During the chase, he allegedly threw a black backpack into the roadway before continuing to run. Officers ultimately caught up with him near the Baldus Center after he tripped on a concrete divider.

Authorities wrote that Swann continued resisting commands to place his hands behind his back before officers gained control and placed him in handcuffs. During a search, police reported that Swann admitted to having “crack” in his pocket.

Officers reported locating several small white rock-like substances believed to be cocaine base in Swann’s pocket, along with torn plastic bag pieces commonly used to package drugs. Police also recovered two glass pipes with burnt edges and copper mesh filters containing suspected drug residue. According to the charging documents, the substance field-tested positive for cocaine and will be sent to the Maryland State Police laboratory for further analysis.

Swann was transported to the Charles County Detention Center and later appeared before a District Court commissioner. Court records show he was released on personal recognizance with conditions that he not engage in criminal activity and that he appear for future court proceedings.

Court records also show Swann has a prior drug-related conviction in Charles County. In a separate case filed in 2025, Swann pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis over the civil-use limit stemming from a June 28, 2024 incident in La Plata. Authorities in that case alleged he possessed cannabis along with a digital scale and plastic bags used for packaging drugs after a traffic stop.

The case was later transferred to the Circuit Court for Charles County, where Swann entered a guilty plea on January 23, 2026. On January 29, 2026, a judge sentenced him to six months in jail, but the entire sentence was suspended. Swann was instead placed on two years of unsupervised probation.

