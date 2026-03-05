James “Jimmy” Frederick Sheehan, 69, of St. Mary’s County, Maryland, passed away on February 24, 2026, at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, Maryland.

Born on November 26, 1956, in Leonardtown, Maryland, Jimmy was the son of the late James Carroll Sheehan and Gladys Victoria (Knott) Sheehan. A proud lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, he graduated from Great Mills High School in 1976.

Jimmy was a dedicated waterman who spent his life doing what he loved most—working on the water. He crabbed, fished, and tonged for oysters, carrying on the traditions of the Chesapeake Bay. He worked alongside his father in the family business, Sheehan’s Seafood, now known as MD Seafood, contributing to a legacy of hard work and local pride. Skilled with his hands, Jimmy built his own crab pots and took great pride in his craftsmanship. He loved nothing more than heading out in his boat, finding peace and purpose on the water he called home.

When he wasn’t working, Jimmy enjoyed life’s simple pleasures. He loved doing puzzles, coloring, playing bingo, and sitting down for a good game of cards—especially Spades. He was a fan of 70’s and 80’s rock music and could often be found listening to his favorite bands. He was a dedicated member of the Beacon of Hope Recovery Center with many of the members support and friendship. Above all, he treasured time spent with his family, sharing stories, laughter, and companionship.

Jimmy is survived by his son, James Brian Sheehan, his sisters, Hilda S. Trossbach of Scotland, Maryland, and Carol J. Johnson of Valley Lee, Maryland and his beloved nieces and nephews: Victoria Trossbach; Wanda (Ray); Ricky Norris; Michael Norris; Donna Scott (Johnny); Tommy Norris; Cynthia Hickman (Mike); and Karen Johnson (Jonathon).

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Frances Norris and his brother-in-law’s, Joseph Norris, Buster Trossbach and James “Bubby” Johnson.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, March 5, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Rev. John Nguyen at 12:00 p.m., all at St. George’s Catholic Church, 19199 St. Georges Church Road, Valley Lee, MD 20692. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Mike Hickman, Kyle Kidwell, James “JB” Sheehan, Alfred Jordan, Billy Glotzbach and Ricky Norris. Honorary pallbearer Brooke Dean.

Memorial contributions in James’s name may be made to Pathways, 44101 Airport View Dr., Hollywood, MD 20636.

Jimmy will be remembered for his love of the water, his strong work ethic, and his devotion to family. His presence will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

