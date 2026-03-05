George Carl Klein, 89, of Prince Frederick, Maryland, passed away peacefully on February 20, 2026 in Edgewater, Maryland. George shared an extraordinary life with his beloved wife of 62 years, Gwendolyn (Crandell) Klein.

He was born on September 28, 1936, at Sibley Hospital in Washington, D.C., to Cecilia (Offenstein) and John Klein. George grew up alongside his three siblings, Clara, Jack, and Marjorie in Prince George’s and Montgomery Counties, Maryland. Family visits to the shores of the Chesapeake Bay led to his passion for boating. George was an incredibly skilled marine mechanic, craftsman, woodworker, and waterman. He was the owner and operator of Klein Outboard, in Southern Anne Arundel County, serving his boating customers in the DC MD VA area and beyond for over 45 years. He was a lover of nature, animals, and all things outdoors. He also found great joy in splitting wood and tending a well-built fire to warm his log home. He treasured his family most of all, especially his beloved grandchildren.

George is survived by his wife, Gwen Klein; children George Carl Klein, II, and Cynthia Dawn Zacharias and her husband Jeff; grandchildren Elizabeth Rose Klein, Logan Keith Klein, and Landon Carl Klein. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Cecilia Klein, his brother John “Jack” Klein, and his sister Clara Klein.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.