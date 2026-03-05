Robert Alan Chipman, 88, of Deale, Maryland, passed away on February 20, 2026, at Autumn Lake at Crofton. He was born on June 23, 1937, in Blades, Delaware, to Pearl Victoria (Gordy) and Alan Wise Chipman.

Robert is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara Chipman; his son, David Chipman (Kimberly Potts); his daughter, Trish Conte; his stepson, Glenn Schunemann; grandchildren, Sarah Martinez (Andrew Martinez), Gregory Beyrent; great-grandchildren, Orion Beyrent, Rihanna Cruz and Bryce Martinez. He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Chipman, grandson Alan Chipman, and his parents, Alan and Pearl Chipman.