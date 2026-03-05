Robert Paul Hardesty, 77, of Edgewater, Maryland, passed away peacefully on February 22,2026. He was surrounded by his loving family.

Paul was born on April 18, 1948 in Prince Frederick, Maryland to the late Eldridge and Mildred Hardesty. After graduating high school, Paul went on to serve in the Army National Guard. Paul spent his entire life working as a construction superintendent and vice president of construction where he was known for his dedication, leadership and hard work. Paul received many accolades over the years. When he completed the construction of Williams Creek Baptist Church in Annapolis, Maryland, he was called to the stage during the dedication and named an angel. An angel he truly was.

Paul is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Sandy Hardesty; his beloved children, Paula (Gary) Shrawder, Missy (Ernie) Groves; his cherished grandchildren, Robert (Sierra) Shrawder, Amanda (Willie) Gray and his sweet great grandchildren, Lucie, Rylee, Cody and Wesley. He is also survived by his sisters Debbie Wester and Arty Dickerson in addition to many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Eldridge Hardesty, Lester Hardesty, William Hardesty, his sister Ann Idol and his nephew David Wester.

Paul was a man with few hobbies. What he enjoyed the most was spending time with his family. Saturday lunches with Sandy, the apple of his eye, was his favorite thing to do. Paul also enjoyed dancing. If he was at an event with music, you would most definitely find him and Sandy on the dance floor. In his younger days, Paul enjoyed boating and fishing. He appreciated the good old days and when life was simple. Paul loved his family and he loved his country dearly. To say he will be missed would be an understatement.

Paul’s family would like to thank the nurses and care team at Anne Arundel Medical Center who provided such compassionate care for him as well as all of them during such a difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Paul’s honor to the American Cancer Society.

Paul never wanted anyone to be sad. Please join us in celebrating his wonderful life at Bayview Hall at the North Beach Fire Department on 3/22/26 from 1:00 to 4:00.