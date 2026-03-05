Sangthong Keomanivong of Prince Frederick, and formerly of Danielson, CT, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home, surrounded by her loved ones, on February 22, 2026. Born on December 1, 1940, in Savannakhet, Laos, Sangthong enjoyed meditation, going to the temple, traveling, cooking, and being around her grandchildren.

Sangthong is survived by her children, Niphone, Niphakay, Chansamone, Phonesavanh, Khankham, Silamphouth, Silamphone, and Asksonethip, and nine grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, a sister, and her husband, Vang.