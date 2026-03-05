Virginia “Ginny” Quesenberry, 43, of Calvert County, passed away on February 22, 2026. Ginny was full of life, love, and laughter. She had a heart that knew no limits and was always willing to go above and beyond for anyone in need. A devoted stay-at-home mother, Ginny took great pride in caring for her family. She loved being home, surrounded by the people she cherished most. She had a contagious laugh, loved to joke and have fun, and could turn even the simplest moments into lasting memories. Virginia “Ginny” Quesenberry, 43, of Calvert County, passed away on February 22, 2026. Ginny was full of life, love, and laughter. She had a heart that knew no limits and was always willing to go above and beyond for anyone in need. A devoted stay-at-home mother, Ginny took great pride in caring for her family. She loved being home, surrounded by the people she cherished most. She had a contagious laugh, loved to joke and have fun, and could turn even the simplest moments into lasting memories.

Her love was fierce, unconditional, and unforgettable. She is survived by her mother, Esther Quesenberry; her brother, Dave Twomey; her life partner, James “Randy” DeToto; her children, Ricaden Dorsey and Tina DeToto; her stepchildren, Jimmy DeToto and Kaleigh Ward; and three grandchildren, Amirah, Adaline, and Araea DeToto. She was preceded in death by her father, Lloyd Dale Quesenberry (“Squeeze”). Ginny will be deeply missed and forever remembered for the love and joy she brought into the lives of everyone who knew her.