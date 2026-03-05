Virginia “Ginny” Quesenberry, 43,

March 4, 2026
Virginia “Ginny” Quesenberry, 43, of Calvert County, passed away on February 22, 2026. Ginny was full of life, love, and laughter. She had a heart that knew no limits and was always willing to go above and beyond for anyone in need. A devoted stay-at-home mother, Ginny took great pride in caring for her family. She loved being home, surrounded by the people she cherished most. She had a contagious laugh, loved to joke and have fun, and could turn even the simplest moments into lasting memories.
Her love was fierce, unconditional, and unforgettable. She is survived by her mother, Esther Quesenberry; her brother, Dave Twomey; her life partner, James “Randy” DeToto; her children, Ricaden Dorsey and Tina DeToto; her stepchildren, Jimmy DeToto and Kaleigh Ward; and three grandchildren, Amirah, Adaline, and Araea DeToto. She was preceded in death by her father, Lloyd Dale Quesenberry (“Squeeze”). Ginny will be deeply missed and forever remembered for the love and joy she brought into the lives of everyone who knew her.

Visitation

  • Thursday, March 5, 2026
  • 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
  • Rausch Funeral Home-Owings
  • 8325 Mt. Harmony Lane Owings, MD 20736
Get Directions

Services

  • Thursday, March 5, 2026
  • 12:00 PM
  • Rausch Funeral Home-Owings
  • 8325 Mt. Harmony Lane Owings, MD 20736
Get Direction

This entry was posted on March 4, 2026 at 9:49 pm and is filed under All News, obittest, Obituaries, z Obituary Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.