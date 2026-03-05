Joseph (Pop) Dungan, 93, passed away peacefully at home on February 24, 2026.

Joseph was born on April 22, 1932, in Washington, D.C. He graduated from Coolidge High School and went on to live a life defined by service, dedication, and family.

On June 18, 1955, Joseph married the love of his life, Mildred. Together they built a strong and loving family.

Joseph proudly served in the United States Air Force for 25 years, retiring in July 1976, with the distinguished rank of E-9 Chief Master Sergeant. During his military career, he served in both the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War. His commitment to his country was unwavering, and he carried great pride in his service.

After retiring from the Air Force, Joseph continued serving his community through his work with the United States Capitol Police and later with Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.

Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, Pearl and Jesse Dungan, his brother, Jesse Dungan, Jr., his sister, Doris Dungan, and his beloved wife, Mildred. He is survived by his daughter Jackie (Ron) Fisher, son Terry Dungan. He especially loved being a grandfather and a great grandfather to his grandchildren: Sean Blackman; Shane Blackman; Shannon (Roger) Jacobs, and Bianca Dungan and great grandchildren Jaidan, Noelle, Jaxon, Nalah, Finlay, Shane Jr., Kevin, and Benjamin. Joseph will be remembered for his strength, discipline, loyalty, and deep love for his family. His life was one of honor and service, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.