Stephanie Ann Zanelotti, 71, passed away peacefully February 24, 2026, surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Phillipsburg, NJ to William S Snyder, Jr. and Margaret Ann (Nehila) Snyder. The family moved to Kettering in 1969, and Stephanie graduated from Largo High School in 1972. She was a cheerleader, and became a proud member of the 1978-1979 Washington Bullettes, cheering the Bullets on to their National Championship that year. She went on to coach pom squads for the Beach Buccaneers and Calvert High School and was an avid fan of the Washington Capitals and Commanders. She enjoyed acting with the Twin Beach Players, serving with the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, and co-founded the Chesapeake Beach Stars and Stripe Festival in 2012 which continues today showing the love and support she had for her country, fallen soldiers, veterans, and her community.

Her 31 years of dedicated federal service began with the G.A.O. and Senator Max Baucus’ office. In 1998 Stephanie joined the U.S. Census Bureau providing administrative support to the Deputy Director and Chief Administrative Officer, and others. The same year she began a long-standing commitment to helping others through her work with the Combined Federal Campaign (CFC) and led the Census’ efforts for the Feds Feed Families Campaign. Stephanie was known for her professionalism, reliability, and steady support. Her kindness, generosity of spirits, and dedication to service made a meaningful impact to many.

Stephanie is survived by her daughter Nicole Zanelotti, granddaughters Bailey and Bella Newman, sister Diane Frederick, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, ex-husband James Zanelotti, and many dear friends.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Chesapeake Beach American Legion from 1-4 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the North Beach Fire Department.