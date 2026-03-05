Doris Frances Sheleheda, 82 of Lusby, Maryland, died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

Doris Frances “Dot” Sheleheda (née Johanson) was born May 2, 1943, in Baltimore, Maryland. In 1998, she and her beloved husband William “Bill” Sheleheda settled in Southern Maryland to be close to family in retirement. Due to Bill’s career, they previously lived in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Illinois and she made many lifelong friends wherever she went.

Dot was a member of Our Lady Star of The Sea Catholic Church in Solomons, Maryland, and often supported their functions and those for the Catholic School. She always greeted everyone with a warm smile, a cheerful “Hi,” and an encouraging word. Dot was known for striking up conversations with strangers —whether in the grocery store or around town— and turning them into lifelong friendships. To know her was truly to love her.

A loving homemaker and talented craftswoman, Dot expressed her love through her many hobbies and interests. She delighted in baking and cooking for family and friends, hosting holiday meals, and enjoying Maryland crabs with her family. She poured her creativity into sewing projects including special blankets, bedspreads, and even complex mending, on which she often tucked special heart-felt personal tag inserts. Dot invested many days in cross stitching and needlepointing family Christmas stockings and wall art. She also made latch hook rugs. Dot had a special love for animals, especially her Maltese “little white dogs,” including her faithful companion Ace, who rarely left her side.

Dot was especially proud to be an American. She always supported our military and first responders and looked forward each year to celebrating America’s birthday with her husband and family, creating special memories filled with “flag shirts,” and an abundance of love and gratitude.

In 1973, after the death of her first husband, Ronald “David” Pucciarella, Dot bravely raised her two young sons David Jr. and Anthony Pucciarella, as a single mother in Baltimore. While rebuilding her life and employed at Sears along with her eldest sister Mary and other family, she met Bill, the man with whom she would spend the rest of her earthly years. Through her marriage to Bill, she became a loving mother to his daughter, Beth McClenahan.

Dot cherished her role as “Gammy” and “Grandmom” to her seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Nothing made her happier than gathering her family together.

Dot and Bill spent much of their time enjoying each other’s company, watching the wildlife around their home, tending the flowers in their garden, and hosting family events. In 2024, they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary and renewed their vows at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church. Dot was a devout Catholic who attended Mass every week and enjoyed maintaining religious holiday and cooking traditions. She joyfully made holiday treats including her family’s Italian Pizzelles as well as Ukrainian foods and breads, which were passed down from Bill’s parents.

She is survived by her loving husband William “Bill” Sheleheda; her sons, David R. Pucciarella Jr. (and wife Sherry) and Commander Anthony J. Pucciarella, USN (Ret) (and wife Suzanne); her daughter Beth McClenahan; her sister Mary Sullivan; grandchildren, David Pucciarella III, Michael Pucciarella (and wife Melissa), Katlyn Pucciarella, Evan Pucciarella, Cameron McClenahan, Madison McClenahan, and Annalia Pucciarella; and her great-grandchildren Kinsley Handley, Harper Pucciarella, and Max Pucciarella; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her first husband Ronald David Pucciarella; her mother, Ethel Johanson; sisters, Patricia Crumley and Helen Hoover; and her in-laws, Joseph and Stella Sheleheda, Joseph and Susan Pucciarella, and Patrick Sullivan (husband of Dot’s sister Mary), who passed away just days after Dot.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Dot’s devoted friends and the special caregivers who lovingly tended to her needs over the past few months. Many were deeply touched by her resilience, warmth, and unwavering spirit, and often told her they loved her before leaving her side.

Visitation will be held at Rausch Funeral Home in Lusby, Maryland, on March 8th from 2:30- 4:00 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held on March 9th at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Solomons, Maryland, with interment immediately following at St. John Vianney Parish Cemetery, Prince Frederick, Maryland.

In lieu of flowers, Dot requested donations be made in her memory to Our Lady Star of the Sea School. Donations can be made online at the link below by selecting the “one-time gift” button as well as the “one-time gift” option in the dropdown and noting “OLSS School in memory of Doris Sheleheda.”

https://giving.parishsoft.com/app/giving/FD-304

Alternatively, donations can be mailed to the address below with a note “OLSS School in memory of Doris Sheleheda.”

Our Lady Star of the Sea School

50 Alexander Lane PO Box 560

Solomons, MD 20688