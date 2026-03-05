Sharon Ann Ackerman, age 79, of Solomons, Maryland, passed away on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at Asbury Healthcare Center in Solomons.

Born on May 27, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Walter Edwin Lawson and Dorothy May Deibel. Sharon is survived by her son, Lee Eric Ackerman (April), sister Judi McKay and brother, Bill Lawson (Colette).

Sheri was in the first graduating class of Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda MD. Following high school, Sheri attended Beloit College and Bowie State College, earning a master’s degree in psychology. Upon graduation, Sheri entered the field of social work and spent many years working in the Abused Persons Program with young women.

Sheri lived in Neeld Estate in Calvert County MD, until she moved to Asbury Community in Solomon’s MD in 2018. At Asbury, Sheri was involved in many activities and clubs. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, art and painting, science fiction, gardening, and environmental studies. Sheri was an avid reader and cook, collecting many recipes over her lifetime. She also collected glass eggs, dragon figurines, and fossils. She enjoyed her Bible study group and playing card games with friends. Sheri will be missed by the many friends she made.

A celebration of Sharon’s life will be held at a later date.