Cynthia Anne Henning, 64, of Prince Frederick, Maryland, passed away peacefully at home with loved ones by her side on February 28, 2026.

Cynthia “Cindy” Anne Henning (Neyhart) was born on April 24, 1961, in Schenectady, New York, to the late Richard “Dick” Dwyer and Jacqueline Edith Neyhart. Cindy attended Friendly High School in Fort Washington, Maryland. During her senior year, she moved to Calvert County, Maryland and commuted to school until graduating in 1979.

In Calvert County, she met her beloved husband of 44 years, Gary Henning, and quickly became a staple in the community. Known to many as the “Radio Shack Lady,” Cindy managed the Prince Frederick storefront for over 30 years, as well as the Dunkirk and Charlotte Hall locations. She was a familiar face and voice, cherished by all who walked through the doors.

Cindy found great joy in football and even greater joy in watching her son, Robbie, play—from youth sports, through college, and into his professional arena football career—later cheering him on as a coach. If you couldn’t find her in the stands, you would find her cooking—at home in her kitchen or out in the parking lot tailgating before kickoff. She had a passion for cooking, which was just one of the many ways she showed her natural caregiving heart. She always made sure those around her were well cared for.

Above all, her family was her greatest treasure. She was a proud wife, mother, and grandmother who spoke of her loved ones with a tremendous glow and unwavering love.

Cindy was incredibly strong-willed, facing life with determination and resilience, yet she remained a bright light who brought warmth and laughter wherever she went. She leaves behind a legacy of deep devotion to her family, compassion for others, and quiet selflessness.

Cindy was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Jacqueline Neyhart.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Henning; her son, Robert “Robbie” Henning (Ashley); her grandson, Bryson Henning; her sisters, Debora McGowan (Jonathan) and Tina O’Neil (Mike); and, many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 25 Church Street, Prince Frederick, Maryland 20678.