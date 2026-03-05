Dennis Charles Skinner was born on December 6, 1946, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Arvasene B. Skinner and Charles Skinner. He lived a life defined by service, dedication, and deep love for his family and community.

Dennis made his home in North Beach, Maryland. He worked as a private government contractor, serving his country with quiet professionalism and integrity. Beyond his profession, Dennis proudly served as a volunteer fireman for nearly 40 years in both Anne Arundel and Calvert Counties. He was a dedicated member of the Avalon Shores and North Beach Volunteer Fire Departments. His courage, leadership, and steady presence earned him the respect and admiration of those who served beside him.

He was inducted into the Maryland State Volunteer Firemen’s Association (MSVFA) Hall of Fame and faithfully served in many roles and capacities within the organization throughout the years. His commitment to strengthening Maryland’s volunteer fire service community left a lasting legacy that will continue for generations.

He was happily married to the love of his life, Judy Marlene Skinner. Together they built a life centered on love, family, and shared adventures.

In his later years, as he bravely battled cancer, Dennis was lovingly cared for by his daughter, Angela Shimoni, who dedicated ten years of her life to being his caregiver. Her compassion, sacrifice, and unwavering devotion allowed him to remain surrounded by love and dignity throughout his illness. The family is deeply grateful for the strength and selflessness she showed during that time. He is survived by his children: Sandra S. Callow; Angela Shimoni (and spouse Joey Shimoni); Joy Dalrymple (and spouse Timmy Dalrymple); and Timothy Newman (and spouse Stacie Newman). He is also survived by his grandchildren: Zachary Longfellow, Miranda Brennan, Hunter Cowan (and spouse Harley Cowan), Ashley Fugate, Tiffany Dalrymple, Cody Dalrymple, Sophie Newman, and Kendall Callow.

He is further survived by his great-grandchildren: Avery Shadrick, Riley Brennan, Lucas Brennan, Bailey Brennan, Curt Shockey, Kassie Cowan, Asher Cowan, Huntley Longfellow, Blake Longfellow, and Cash Longfellow.

Dennis found joy in traveling to the mountains, taking cross-country train rides, and most of all, spending cherished time with Judy and his growing family. His greatest pride was his family, and his greatest calling was serving others.

On March 1, 2026, Dennis was called home to be with the Lord. He is now reunited in Heaven with his beloved wife, Judy, resting in God’s eternal peace and surrounded by everlasting light. Though he is no longer with us on earth, we take comfort in knowing that to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.

His legacy of strength, service, faith, and love will live on in the many lives he touched and in the generations who carry his memory forward.

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day.” — 2 Timothy 4:7–8.

Visitation Monday, March 9, 2026

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Rausch Funeral Home-Owings

8325 Mt. Harmony Lane Owings, MD 20736 Get Directions

Visitation Monday, March 9, 2026

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Rausch Funeral Home-Owings

8325 Mt. Harmony Lane Owings, MD 20736 Get Directions

Services Tuesday, March 10, 2026

11:00 AM

Rausch Funeral Home-Owings

8325 Mt. Harmony Lane Owings, MD 20736 Get Directions