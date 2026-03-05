Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls Opening in Waldorf, Maryland on March 11th, 2026

Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls is bringing more of its authentic New England-style lobster rolls to the Old Line State with its first store in Waldorf.

The new Waldorf location will open its doors on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 with a grand opening celebration starting at 11:00 a.m.

To celebrate, guests can enter to win FREE LOBSTER ROLLS for a year, one each week, now through May 2. Guests who mention “I LOVE LOBSTER” at checkout in store through March 25 will also receive a FREE side or fountain drink with a purchase of any roll.

“We’re excited to make it easier for Waldorf’s residents to enjoy Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls and their high-quality, fresh and authentic lobster rolls and other menu items,” said Ronnie Horne, co-owner of the new Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls location. “Our family has loved Mason’s from our first visit. From my favorite, the warm Connecticut Roll to the Lobster Mac & Cheese and delicious crab rolls that our kids love, there is something for everyone to enjoy. There’s nothing quite like Mason’s in this area, so we’re eager to welcome new friends and longtime fans to get a taste of Maine right here in their own community.”

Where is the new Waldorf Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls location, and when will it be open? Located in the Waldorf Shopping Center at 3722 Robert S. Crain Highway, Unit 116, Mason’s Waldorf location will be open seven days a week from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

What does Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls serve? – Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls provides guests with an authentic taste of New England with a focus on seafood, led by lobster rolls – including both Classic Maine and Connecticut styles, as well as Lobster Salad and Lobster BLT rolls. Each roll is prepared with care, using straightforward, traditional recipes that emphasize the freshness of the ingredients. Other menu items also include salads, Crab and Shrimp Rolls, New England Clam Chowder, Lobster Bisque and Lobster Mac & Cheese.

When was Mason’s founded? – Founded in Annapolis in 2014 by Dan Beck, a former restaurant seafood buyer who spent time with Maine lobstermen learning the importance of quality sourcing, Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls brings the traditions and flavors of Maine lobstering communities to locations across the U.S. The company’s dedication to honesty and excellence is why the restaurant has become the largest brick-and-mortar lobster roll chain in the U.S. that also boasts the widest variety of rolls.

The new Waldorf location is owned by Ronnie and Jonny Horne, who chose to open a Mason’s location after discovering the National Harbor location. Because of their family’s genuine love of the brand, they decided to open a location closer to home. For more information, please visit https://www.masonslobster.com/locations/waldorf-md/.

About Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls – Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls is the largest fast-casual, brick-and-mortar chain in the U.S. with the broadest variety of 100% Maine lobster rolls. The company was founded in 2014 and began franchising stores in 2016 with a focus on quality and authenticity, growing to more than 30 locations in less than ten years. To learn more about Mason’s, visit masonslobster.com.