Calvert County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit Proudly Announces Partnership with 30X30 Fundraising

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit is proud to announce a new partnership with 30×30 Fundraising to provide continuous nonprofit support for the department’s K9 equipment purchasing.

Through this collaboration, 30X30 Fundraising will assist in securing resources to help acquire essential K9 equipment, protective gear, training, continuing education, program upgrades, and advanced technology. This partnership helps bridge the funding gap often faced by K-9 Units and ensures the unit can continue operating at the highest level of readiness and effectiveness.

Currently, a modification in K9 Atlas’s vest is needed to support the mounted camera which is also requested for funding.

Many agencies across the country rely on programs like this to support and obtain specialized equipment and services not always covered within existing agency budgets. The K9 Unit plays a critical role in public safety, with daily responsibilities that include apprehension, tracking, and the detection of narcotics and explosives. These highly trained K9 teams serve as invaluable assets to deputies and the community.

Donations made to support the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit through 30X30 Fundraising are 100% fee-free, ensuring that every dollar goes directly to the unit and project. Funds will be available for handlers use for safety enhancements, advanced training, updated gear, new technology, and other K9-related needs, all without impacting on the department’s pre-existing operating budget.

30×30 Fundraising invites community members and local businesses to support the K9 Unit and invest in the continued safety and protection of Calvert County with their tax-deductible donation.

To Donate, Click HERE!

If necessary checks can be sent here:

30×30 Fundraising

635 Clark Rd Exec Suite

Bellingham, WA 98225

(Please put in notation: Calvert CSO K9s)