Maryland Health Officials Provide Update on Recreational Water Advisories for Counties Impacted by Potomac Interceptor Spill

RELEASE: Effective immediately, Charles and Prince George’s counties will lift the recreational water advisories in effect from late January. Montgomery County’s advisory will remain in effect until further notice. There continues to be no recreational water advisory necessary for the Potomac River in St. Mary’s County.

Working in close coordination with local health officials, the Maryland Department of Health today announced updates concerning local recreational water advisories for Charles and Prince George’s counties.

“MDH and local health departments are working in partnership with our fellow State agencies and across the DMV area to monitor, take proper precautions, and act to protect the health and well-being of Marylanders and others impacted by this spill,” said Maryland Department of Health Secretary Dr. Meena Seshamani. “As we approach Spring with more people spending time outdoors, we will continue to evaluate the testing results and provide the public with actionable and timely health guidance based on the latest available data and science.”

Each local health department informed health guidance for the public’s recreational use of the Potomac River based on continuous water quality sampling results. Public drinking water continues to be safe and not impacted by the spill.

The Maryland Department of the Environment last week announced the results of recent water quality monitoring by the State that continues to show no evidence that shellfish harvesting waters of the Potomac River are affected by the Potomac Interceptor sewage spill further upstream. Pending further confirmation testing, the precautionary closure will be lifted on March 10.

A situational summary follows:

Prince George’s County Health Department is lifting its Jan. 25 advisory effective immediately. Health officials based the decision on the results of Potomac River water sa​​mples taken by the Maryland Department of the Environment in Prince George’s County that show bacteria at acceptable levels for recreational water use.

Charles County Health Department is lifting its Jan. 25 advisory effective immediately. Health officials based the decision on the results of Potomac River water samples taken by the Maryland Department of the Environment in Charles County showing bacteria at acceptable levels for recreational water use.

There continues to be no recreational health advisory necessary for the Potomac River in St. Mary’s County. St. Mary’s County remains outside the plume area. The Maryland Department of the Environment has been sampling the Potomac River in St. Mary’s County as part of its normal sampling operations related to assuring the safety of commercial and recreational shellfish growing. Results continue to confirm that the waters meet the criteria for recreational use by the public.

Montgomery County Health Department’s Jan. 29 advisory remains in effect until further notice based on various water quality sampling results continuing to show unacceptable levels of bacteria in the Potomac River in Montgomery County. The elevated levels in this area are expected given that the spill site occurred on federal land in Montgomery County. Health officials will continue to monitor water sampling quality results to determine whether additional advisories and action are warranted. In the meantime, the public recreating in Montgomery County should continue to follow the local health department’s Health Officer’s Guidance for Area Affected by the Potomac Interceptor Collapse.

General Health Guidance

Swimming or other activities in any natural body of water always pose some level of risk because the water is not disinfected. Children five years and younger, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of contracting illness from natural bodies of water.

To prevent recreational water illnesses due to exposure to sewage spill events, people should:

​Avoid contact with the water or shoreline of an impacted area;

Avoid consumption of any food or water from an impacted area;

Keep pets away from an impacted area;

Avoid flushing wipes or grease down any pipes; and

Wash hands and skin should they come into contact with an impacted area.

If individuals come into contact with an impacted area and experience vomiting, diarrhea, a rash, or skin irritation after exposure, they are advised to contact their health care provider immediately.

Precautionary Shellfish Closure

The Maryland Department of Health, together with the Maryland Department of the Environment and Maryland Department of Natural Resources oversee the safety and integrity of commercial shellfish production and use stringent national criteria under the National Shellfish Sanitation Program to evaluate the growing waters for commercial shellfish harvesting. Shellfish standards follow a more stringent process than water contact advisories for recreational activities.

Oysters currently being sold on the market that come from the Chesapeake Bay meet National Shellfish Sanitation Program standards and are not coming from the closure area on the Potomac River. Each bushel of Maryland-harvested oysters currently being sold includes a tag indicating where they were harvested from and are tracked to ensure food safety standards are met.​​

The local health department recreational water advisories are different from the precautionary emergency shellfish closure issued by the Maryland Department of the Environment for a small portion of the Potomac River on Jan. 25. The area, which is 60 miles south of the incident (running from Charles County, bordering Virginia areas, and extending from the Port Tobacco River region down to the U.S. Route 301 bridge), is set to reopen March 10 based on water testing sampling that continues to show no adverse effect on shellfish harvesting waters. The closed portion of the river does not impact shellfish harvest in other areas, including those approved or conditionally approved for shellfish harvest.

​​Fishing and Boating Guidance – With the health advisories being lifted in Prince George’s and Charles counties, anglers and boaters can resume activities in these areas on the Potomac River. There continues to be no evidence that fish or shellfish populations in these areas were affected by the spill. Anglers should follow all Maryland Department of Natural Resources regulations regarding limits on catching and harvesting different species of fish.

Generally, it is safe to consume fish when following recommended fish consumption guidelines. Maryland seafood on the market is subject to strict food safety standards to ensure public health. Oysters on the market are harvested responsibly and in approved Chesapeake waterways.

For more information: MDE Potomac Interceptor Information