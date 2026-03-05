WHAT DO YOU THINK? MDOT SHA Proposal to Remove Turn Lane on Three Notch Road for Pedestrian and Bicycle Lane

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (SHA) will host a second public informational workshop, 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, to present proposed concepts and gather more community input on ideas to improve pedestrian access and safety along MD 235 (Three Notch Road) in St. Mary’s County. The workshop will be held at Great Mills High School, 21130 Great Mills Road, Great Mills.

A proposal by the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (SHA) to modify a busy section of MD 235 (Three Notch Road) is drawing concern from local officials and residents who question whether the plan would actually improve safety.

The project, identified as SM124B21, focuses on the stretch of MD 235 between MD 237 (Chancellors Run Road) and MD 246 (Great Mills Road) in St. Mary’s County. The corridor has been identified by SHA for improvements under the Maryland Pedestrian Safety Action Plan (PSAP), which targets areas with higher risks for pedestrian and bicycle crashes.

As part of the proposal, SHA is studying removing the dedicated southbound right-turn lane along MD 235 and converting the space into a multi-use path for walking, running, and bicycling. Under the concept being discussed, vehicles making right turns would do so directly from the right travel lane rather than a separate turn lane.



While the proposal is intended to improve pedestrian access and safety, some community members are skeptical about how the change could affect traffic along one of the county’s busiest roadways.

MD 235 serves as a major north-south corridor through the Lexington Park and Great Mills area, carrying heavy commuter traffic and providing access to numerous businesses, schools, and residential neighborhoods. Critics of the proposal say removing a turn lane could create congestion and potentially increase rear-end crashes as vehicles slow to make turns.

Local officials are already closely watching the proposal.

St. Mary’s County Government is monitoring the project and providing feedback to the state, and members of the county’s Maryland State Delegation are also engaged in discussions about the concept. One local official said they spoke with Delegate Todd Morgan about the issue earlier this week.

The project remains in the early stages, and state officials say public input will help shape the final design.

To gather community feedback, SHA will host a public informational workshop next week where residents can review the proposed concepts and speak directly with project representatives.

The workshop will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2026 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Great Mills High School, 21130 Great Mills Road, Great Mills

SHA officials say the meeting will provide an opportunity for residents to review potential improvements and offer feedback on ways to enhance pedestrian safety along the corridor.

Residents who travel through the area regularly or who have concerns about the proposal are encouraged to attend and share their input before any final decisions are made.