One Flown to Trauma Center After Rollover Collision in Chaptico

On Thursday, March 5, 2026, at approximately 3:03 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Manor Road and Knotts Farm Lane in Chaptico, for the serious motor vehicle collision.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle overturned with citizens having removed the single trapped occupant.

EMS requested a helicopter to landed nearby due to their injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the patient to an area trauma center.

Police are investigating the single vehicle collision.

Photo courtesy of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department.

