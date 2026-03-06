Lexington Park Man Charged After Allegedly Exposing Himself to Cleaning Crew in His Home

Matthew John Julian, 49, of Lexington Park, is facing three charges of indecent exposure after investigators say he exposed himself and masturbated in front of three women hired to clean his home in February 2026, according to court documents.

The charges stem from an incident reported on February 16, 2026, at his home in Lexington Park. A deputy with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the agency’s District Station 3 in California after receiving a report of indecent exposure and to assist with Spanish translation for the individuals involved.

According to court records, an adult female victim who operates a cleaning business told deputies she and two female employees went to Julian’s residence to perform cleaning services he had hired them to complete. While the three workers were cleaning a bathroom, the adult female victim reported that she turned around and saw Julian standing nearby in a bathrobe with his genitals exposed and masturbating while watching them work.

The adult female victim told investigators she then asked one of the other workers if she saw anything, and the employee replied that she did not. She then asked the second employee, who responded, “Yes, he was masturbating.”

According to the documents, the adult female victim instructed the two employees to quickly finish the cleaning job. She told deputies she did not want to alarm Julian because he appeared intoxicated and she had noticed multiple firearms inside the residence.

The adult female victim reported that after leaving the bathroom, Julian went toward the kitchen area and sat down at a computer. She told deputies he began watching pornographic videos, exposed himself again, and continued masturbating while the workers finished cleaning the home. She said they were inside the residence from about 9:00 a.m. until noon and completed the job as quickly as possible because they were afraid.

Investigators interviewed another adult female victim separately. She confirmed the account and told deputies she was cleaning the bathtub when she saw Julian open his robe and begin masturbating. She also reported seeing him later seated at a computer near the kitchen while continuing the behavior as the workers finished their tasks. The woman told deputies she felt very uncomfortable because Julian was staring at her while masturbating.

A third adult female victim told deputies she did not initially see the incident in the bathroom but later observed Julian expose himself and begin masturbating while she was cleaning the kitchen appliances. She told investigators she then understood why the other worker had asked them to finish quickly and said she “did not want to be a victim.”

Deputies later contacted Julian at his residence. According to court documents, he confirmed that he had hired the cleaning service and that three women had been inside his home. Julian told deputies he had been walking around wearing a robe with nothing underneath and claimed that “nothing happened” in his house. When asked what he had been doing on his computer, Julian reportedly said he was browsing the internet for Security Plus certification information before declining to continue speaking with deputies. Investigators also reported smelling alcohol while speaking with him and observing three computers on a desk near the kitchen.

Based on the investigation and witness statements, Julian was charged with three counts of indecent exposure under Maryland law. Each charge is a misdemeanor offense.

Court records show Julian was issued a criminal summons on February 17, 2026, and is scheduled for a preliminary inquiry hearing in the District Court for St. Mary’s County in April of 2026.

