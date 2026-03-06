Woman Transported to Trauma Center After Stabbing in Waldorf, Police Make Quick Arrest

On Friday, March 6, 2026, at approximately 2:40 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the Hampton Inn Waldorf, for the reported stabbing.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 48-year-old female suffering from a serious laceration to the thigh, and applied two tourniquets to the victim.

EMS transported the victim to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.

Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and began searching the area for the suspect.

Police located the man and placed him into custody within a short period of time.

The assault is under investigation and updates will be provided when they become available.