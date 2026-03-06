Tickets for Tails: Blue Crabs Launch Ticket Campaign to Support Humane Society of Charles County

Ahead of their single game tickets going on sale on March 6th, The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced today a special community partnership with the Humane Society of Charles County to support the non-profit animal shelter, who is facing potential closure due to financial issues.

The Humane Society of Charles County, which has served Southern Maryland for 50 years based in Waldorf, issued an urgent plea to raise $125,000 to sustain operations through 2026, and is reliant on private donations from the community.

In response, the Blue Crabs will donate $1 from every online ticket purchased for the upcoming 2026 season directly to the Humane Society of Charles County, from 9:00 a.m. on Friday, March 6th, through noon on Friday, March 13th. Fans can plan their trips to catch a ballgame while also helping a local nonprofit keep its doors open.



“This is what it means to be ‘Southern Maryland’s Hometown Team'”, said General Manager Christian Heimall. “Being community stewards and helping those in need is a pillar of this organization. The Humane Society of Charles County has been a staple of our community for half a century and we want to have them around for at least another 50 years. We look forward to working with Crustacean Nation on this, and many more, fundraising initiatives!”

The Southern Maryland community is encouraged to purchase tickets online during the promotional window to maximize the impact of this dollar-for-dollar donation. Visit www.bluecrabsbaseball.com/individualgametickets to purchase tickets for a great cause.

HSCC provides lifelong care, medical support, and adoption services for animals until they find their forever homes. Without immediate community support, the organization risks permanent closure.

For more information about the Humane Society of Charles County and ways to provide additional support, visit humanesocietycc.org or call (301) 645-8181. The community can also donate to their Go Fund Me page here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-humane-society-of-charles-county-md

Fans can purchase single game tickets starting on March 6th at www.bluecrabsbaseball.com/individualgametickets. Anyone with questions can contact an account representative or reach out via email at [email protected].



The Blue Crabs play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, MLB’s Premiere Partner League. The Blue Crabs are set to kick off their 18th season of baseball in Waldorf, Maryland. For more information on the Blue Crabs, please call 301-638-9788 or visit http://www.bluecrabsbaseball.com for more information. For media requests, contact Keith Noonan at 301-638-9788.

About the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) – Celebrating its third decade, the Atlantic League is Major League Baseball’s first Professional Partner League, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. Over its 27-year history, the ALPB has sent over 1,450 players to MLB organizations while drawing over 48 million fans to its 10 state-of-the-art ballparks that stretch from New York to North Carolina. Follow the action at AtlanticLeague.com.