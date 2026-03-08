Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department Drive-Thru Car Wash and Sweet Treats to Support Our Firefighters!

A drive-thru car wash fundraiser will be held on Sunday, March 8, beginning at 12 p.m., to 2:00 p.m., at 28165 Hills Club Road in Mechanicsville.

The event is donation-only, with no set price, allowing visitors to give what they can while supporting local volunteers.

Each vehicle will receive a full hand wash, with free undercarriage rinses and drying available upon request. Organizers say the event is designed to provide a quick and easy way for drivers to get their vehicles cleaned while contributing to a community effort.

In addition to the car wash, MadByrd Confections will be on site offering a selection of sweet treats for purchase, including specialty donuts and desserts from its menu. Visitors can stop by for a freshly washed vehicle and grab a dessert while supporting the fundraiser.

