St. Mary’s County Chamber of Commerce Announces 2026 Bubby Knott Philanthropist of the Year Award and the 2026 Bubby Knott Non-Profit of the Year Award

The St. Mary’s County Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2026 Bubby Knott Philanthropist of the Year Award and the 2026 Bubby Knott Non-Profit of the Year Award, recognizing individuals and organizations making a meaningful impact in the community. Both awards will be presented during the Chamber’s annual gala scheduled for May 14, 2026.

Established in 2024, the awards honor the legacy of the Bubby Knott Foundation and recognize those who demonstrate a lasting commitment to improving the lives of others in St. Mary’s County.

The Bubby Knott Philanthropist of the Year Award highlights individuals who show leadership, generosity, and dedication through community service and charitable efforts. Nominees are recognized for their willingness to give their time, resources, or financial support to help others, as well as for inspiring others through mentorship and advocacy for important causes. Community members are invited to submit nominations for the 2026 award, with a deadline of March 31, 2026.

The Bubby Knott Non-Profit of the Year Award recognizes organizations that have made a significant and lasting difference through community service, outreach, and programs supporting youth and education. Eligible organizations must be registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations and active members of the St. Mary’s County Chamber of Commerce. Unlike the philanthropist award, qualifying organizations do not need to apply or be nominated, as eligible Chamber member non-profits will automatically be considered for the recognition.

Both award recipients will receive a plaque recognizing their contributions, along with a $5,000 donation to a 501(c)(3) charity of their choice.

The Chamber also notes that non-profit organizations interested in being considered for the award can become eligible by joining the Chamber by March 31, 2026. Chamber membership offers networking opportunities, business visibility, advocacy support, and access to community events and training opportunities.

Additional information about nominations and Chamber membership can be obtained through the St. Mary’s County Chamber of Commerce.