Secretary’s Message: Potomac River Update – March 2026

On January 19, a break in a 72-inch sewer main known as the Potomac Interceptor caused an overflow into the Potomac River. The release of sewage from aging federal infrastructure was an emergency and people were understandably worried about both short-term and long-term effects. Maryland state and local authorities immediately closed off areas that were directly affected, and urged all Potomac River waterway users to observe local health advisories.

Fortunately, DC Water, which owns and operates the line that transports sewage from Northern Virginia to the Blue Plains Wastewater Treatment Plant in Washington, D.C., has contained the spill, and ongoing water testing by Maryland’s Department of the Environment (MDE) has consistently found bacteria levels in the river south of Washington D.C. have been at acceptable levels for recreation since Feb. 17.

Local health departments in Prince George’s and Charles counties, working in concert with the Maryland Department of Health, have now lifted the no-contact advisories for the river in their jurisdictions. Washington, D.C., lifted its no-contact advisory on March 2 following multiple weeks of low bacteria levels in their tests.

The nearest Maryland shellfish waters on the Potomac River are in Charles County and are about 60 miles from the spill site. MDE water testing has found no evidence that these shellfish waters were affected by the spill and the precautionary closures put on those harvest areas out of an abundance of caution following the spill are scheduled to be lifted on March 10.



The Potomac River Fisheries Commission said in a joint statement with Maryland agencies overseeing the spill response that the portion of the river under its jurisdiction remains open for fishing and will remain open for crabbing when that season begins.

To ensure all shellfish waters in Maryland are healthy, the state participates in the National Shellfish Sanitation Program, which ensures the state’s oyster-growing waters meet rigorous health and safety standards, including water quality testing of shellfish growing areas, reviews of harvesting and processing methods, and strict legal enforcement. The Maryland Natural Resources Police has long served as one of many enforcement agencies tasked with ensuring harvest safety.

The District of Columbia, which shares responsibility for the repair and cleanup associated with this incident with DC Water, requested an emergency declaration that was approved by the president on Feb. 21. That means that DC is expected to get federal assistance to complete any remaining work that is necessary.

The Department of Natural Resources will continue working closely with all involved agencies to determine if any risks are still present from the now-contained sewage spill. Public health and environmental protection remain the top priorities.

Josh Kurtz is Secretary of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.