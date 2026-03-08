2025-2026 School System Operational Calendar Adjustments for St. Mary’s County

Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the 2025-2026 operating calendar adjustments made by the Board of Education at its meeting on March 4, 2026, as follows:

Monday, April 6, 2026 (Easter Monday) will be a school day due to an inclement weather make-up day

The calendar for the Chesapeake Public Charter School will be adjusted as follows:

Friday, March 13, 2026 (Professional Development/Responsibilities) will be a school day with a two-hour early dismissal due to an inclement weather make-up day

Tuesday, June 16, 2026 will be the last day for 10-month staff (change from original calendar)

Tuesday, June 30, 2026 will be the last day for 11-month staff (change from original calendar)

To view the amended school system calendar, visit our website at www.smcps.org/calendar.

For more information, call (301) 475-5511, ext 34105.