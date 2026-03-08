White Plains Man Arrested, 9-Year-Old Transported to Hospital After High Speed Pursuit Ends in 100 MPH Crash

On Saturday, March 7, 2026, at approximately 9:45 p.m., police attempted to pull over a white Mercedes-Benz C43 sedan for a traffic violation on Middletown Road at Ethridge Drive in Waldorf.

When the deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over, the suspect vehicle immediately fled at a high rate of speed, with the deputy reporting speeds of 106 mph.

Within 50 seconds of announcing the vehicle not stopping, the suspect crashed on Middletown Road between Smallwood Drive and Billingsley Road at speeds over 100 mph.

The suspect, later identified as Lawrence Hayes Wade age 41 of White Plains, Maryland, and a 9-year-old female occupant were located off the roadway and in the woods after the single vehicle crash.

Firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the scene with deputies advising the child had a head injury.

Wade was placed into custody and refused medical attention on the scene.

The child was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with injuries and for further evaluation.

Wade is currently held on a no-bond status as of Sunday morning, and has been charged with the following. The investigation is ongoing.

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING VEH IN EXCESS OF REASONABLE AND PRUDENT SPEED ON HWY

ATTEMPT BY DRIVER TO ELUDE POLICE IN OFFICIAL POLICE VEHICLE BY FAILING TO STOP

DRIVER FAILURE TO OBEY PROPERLY PLACED TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE INSTRUCTIONS

RECKLESS DRIVING

NEGLIGENT DRIVING VEH. IN CARELESS AND IMPRUDENT MANNER ENDANGERING PROPERTY, LIFE, AND PERSON

DRIVING VEH. ON HWY. WITH SUSPENDED REGISTRATION

DISPLAYING EXPIRED REGISTRATION PLATE(S) ISSUED BY ANY STATE

FAILURE TO CONTROL VEH. SPEED ON HWY. TO AVOID COLLISION

DRIVING VEH. ON HWY. AT SPEED EXCEEDING LIMIT (Recorded 66mph in the 45mph zone)