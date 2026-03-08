2-Year-Old Female Flown to Children’s Center After Being Run Over by Church Van in Great Mills

On Sunday, March 8, 2026, at approximately 1:00 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the Living Hope First United Pentecostal Church located on Chancellors Run Road in Great Mills, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

911 callers reported a 4-year-old female was run over by a church van with the child in and out of consciousness.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command Trooper 7 pre-launched to land nearby.

Police, firefighters and emergency medical services arrived within minutes to find the child was not trapped under the vehicle, but had serious injuries and confirmed the helicopter was needed.

Police are currently investigating the collision and Trooper 7 is landing nearby. Flight medics were advised the child was 2-years-old, and was conscious alert and breathing with no obvious deformities or breathing difficulties.

Trooper 7 landed at the Chancellors Run Regional Park and transported the child and one adult (who not injured) to the Children’s National Hospital.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

