University of Maryland Medical System Opening New Urgent Care Location in La Plata

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is opening a new University of Maryland Urgent Care location in Charles County on Monday.

UM Urgent Care at La Plata, located in the Potomac Shopping Center off southbound Route 301, across the street from Applebee’s and Safeway, is scheduled to open March 9th, 2026.

The center will offer walk-in urgent care seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for adult and pediatric patients over 12 months of age. In addition to walk-in care, UM Urgent Care offers telemedicine visits seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The opening of UM Urgent Care’s La Plata location will complement existing UMMS primary and specialty care services, including those at UM Charles Regional Medical Center and its affiliated medical group, in the region and create greater access to care for local residents.

“We are proud to expand UM Urgent Care into Charles County,” said Scott Burger, DO, Chief Medical Officer of UM Urgent Care. “This new location improves access to high‑quality, convenient care for Marylanders close to home. Our team is dedicated not only to helping patients get healthy quickly, but also to ensuring seamless follow‑up with primary care or specialty providers when needed. Through this effort, we aim to strengthen the long‑term health and well‑being of the community.”

UM Urgent Care offers affordable comprehensive medical services that bridge the gap between primary care and emergency room visits. Health care providers see patients in-person and virtually for a variety of ailments including fevers, rashes, allergies and asthma, headaches, eye injuries, sprains and broken bones. The centers also provide X-ray, EKG and onsite lab testing to support preoperative examinations, as well as occupational health needs and sports physicals. When needed, UM Urgent Care’s dedicated clinicians can support patients with referrals to primary and specialty care providers.

UM Urgent Care at La Plata will be the 12th University of Maryland Urgent Care location and is located at 9405 Chesapeake St. Suite 2-B, La Plata, MD 20646. The phone number is 240-349-3108.



