14 Charles County Teachers Earn National Board Certification

Several Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) teachers recently earned National Board Certification through the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards (NBPTS). The 14 educators who earned the designation have shown they are effective and accomplished teachers.

The following CCPS teachers achieved National Board Certification in December 2025. Teachers are listed by certification area, position and school/work location.

Julie Andrews, adolescence and young adulthood/chemistry, science teacher, La Plata High School.

adolescence and young adulthood/chemistry, science teacher, La Plata High School. Jennifer Benson, early adolescence through young adulthood, art teacher, Thomas Stone High School.

early adolescence through young adulthood, art teacher, Thomas Stone High School. Jessi Blevins, early childhood, kindergarten teacher, Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School.

early childhood, kindergarten teacher, Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School. Amanda Dominelli, early childhood through young adulthood/mild and moderate disabilities, special education teacher, Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School.

early childhood through young adulthood/mild and moderate disabilities, special education teacher, Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School. Maria Farnham, early childhood, kindergarten teacher, Mary H. Matula Elementary School.

early childhood, kindergarten teacher, Mary H. Matula Elementary School. Patrice Fenwick, early childhood through young adulthood/mild and moderate disabilities, special education teacher, J.P. Ryon Elementary School.

early childhood through young adulthood/mild and moderate disabilities, special education teacher, J.P. Ryon Elementary School. Natalie Finch-Howard, adolescence and young adulthood, social studies teacher, Westlake High School.

adolescence and young adulthood, social studies teacher, Westlake High School. Antonia Gibbs, early childhood, prekindergarten teacher, Eva Turner Elementary School.

early childhood, prekindergarten teacher, Eva Turner Elementary School. J ennifer Pruckner, middle childhood, fifth-grade teacher, William A. Diggs Elementary School.

middle childhood, fifth-grade teacher, William A. Diggs Elementary School. Milinda Ruehl, early childhood, English language development (ELD) teacher, Westlake.

early childhood, English language development (ELD) teacher, Westlake. Tessa Thomas, early adolescence, social studies teacher, Mattawoman Middle School.

early adolescence, social studies teacher, Mattawoman Middle School. April Thompson, early adolescence, social studies teacher, Milton M. Somers Middle School.

early adolescence, social studies teacher, Milton M. Somers Middle School. Brittany Thorne, middle childhood, third-grade teacher, Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School.

middle childhood, third-grade teacher, Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School. Leah Whetzel, adolescence and young adulthood, science teacher, North Point High School.

To earn the NBCT designation teacher must be well versed in four components including content knowledge, differentiation in instruction, teaching practices and learning environment, and be an effective and reflective practitioner. The components showcase real-world teaching through classroom videos, as well as student work and reflections, highlighting a teacher’s planning, instruction and professional contributions.

Teachers must complete three written portfolios and a computer-based assessment evaluating deep content knowledge, while ensuring teachers have the subject mastery needed to impact student learning.

National Board Certified Teachers (NBCT) are viewed as experts in their field and are sought out for leadership positions within their respective schools. They also earn an additional annual salary stipend to reflect the certification. CCPS has 75 teachers who are currently nationally board certified.