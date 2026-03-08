Regional Forum to Support Efforts to “Grow Our Own” Southern Maryland Workforce

The public is invited to participate in a regional Southern Maryland Forum: Growing Our Own Workforce on Thursday, Mar. 26, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland SMART Building (Bldg. 3), 44219 Airport Rd, California, MD 20619.

This interactive and action-oriented event, part of Leadership Southern Maryland’s annual forum series, aims to engage the community in problem-solving to support initiatives focused on cultivating and retaining a homegrown Southern Maryland workforce.

Facilitators JC Martin and Shane Murphy of Peak Performance Solutions, and economic specialists from Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties, will guide participants through presentations and hands-on design-thinking activities to devise solutions to the challenge of what we can do, collectively, to ensure youth and young professionals see a future in Southern Maryland. Participants will create action plans – next steps – for collaborating with and supporting local initiatives to meet that challenge.

The event is free. Continental breakfast and lunch are provided. Secure your spot now by registering at EventBrite Link.

Sponsored by Leadership Southern Maryland, KBR, the MIL Corporation, the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland, the Patuxent Partnership, the St. Mary’s County Department of Economic Development, St. Mary’s Young Professionals, Calvert Library, the Charles County Chamber of Commerce/Young Professionals Group, the Calvert County Chamber of Commerce/Young Professionals Network, Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, and the Southern Maryland Navy Alliance.

For more information, visit https://leadershipsomd.org/event/southern-maryland-forum-growing-our-own-workforce/.

Leadership Southern Maryland (LSM), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is an independent, educational leadership development organization designed to broaden the knowledge base of early, mid-career, and senior-level public and private sector professionals about the critical issues, challenges, and opportunities facing Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties. Founded in 2008, LSM has graduated 632 regional leaders.