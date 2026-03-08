Chesapeake Life Center’s Pet Loss Workshop Returns to Perfect Pet Resort

In response to continued community interest and the deep need for support after the loss of a beloved pet, Chesapeake Life Center is pleased to bring back its popular Pet Loss Workshop, offering comfort, connection and healthy coping strategies for grieving adults.

The free workshop will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 18, at Perfect Pet Resort, 840 W. Bay Front Road, Lothian, Maryland.

For many, pets are cherished family members. When they die, the grief can be profound, but is too often pushed aside or minimized. This workshop creates a safe, understanding space where participants can honor their bond, share their stories and learn practical ways to navigate their grief.

Sponsored by Perfect Pet Resort and led by grief experts, the workshop includes a welcome, guided time to share individual experiences, an introduction to the grief process, a brief nature walk focused on healing and connection and a discussion of healthy coping strategies.

Registration is required and can be completed by calling 888-501-7077 or emailing [email protected].

Visit www.hospicechesapeake.org/events for a complete listing of in-person and virtual grief support groups and workshops for adults and children.