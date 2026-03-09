Child, Two Adults Transported to Trauma Centers After Crash Leaves Multiple Trapped in Waldorf

On Monday, March 9, 2026, at approximately 11:52 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the intersection of Crain Highway and Gillespie Circle in Waldorf, for the serious motor vehicle collision with one overturned.

Crews arrived on the scene within 3 minutes of dispatch to find multiple vehicles involved, and confirmed three patients trapped in a vehicle on its side.

Firefighters extricated two adults and one child from the vehicle in under 20 minutes.

Emergency medical services evaluated five patients. Two refused transport on the scene.

A 61-year-old female and a 52-year-old male were both transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center with injuries and for further evaluation. A 9-year-old male was transported by ambulance to the Children’s National Hospital for precautionary reasons and for further evaluation.

Police are investigating the collision.