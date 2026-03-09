Donations Pour In for Humane Society of Charles County Following Urgent Plea for Help

County’s only no-kill shelter surpasses initial fundraising goal as supporters rally to keep doors open after 50 years of service

Last week, the Humane Society of Charles County (HSCC), the county’s only no-kill animal shelter, issued an urgent plea for help as the organization faced the possibility of closing its doors after more than 50 years of serving the community.

After issuing the public plea earlier this week, the shelter originally sought to raise $125,000 to stabilize operations. Thanks to hundreds of donors from across Southern Maryland and beyond who responded to the call for help, HSCC has now surpassed that goal.

The GoFundMe is currently at 58k raised as well, thanks to many who shared and donated!

In addition to financial contributions, the shelter has also received an outpouring of support in the form of donated professional services and volunteer expertise. Community members have stepped forward to offer help ranging from marketing and communications support to grant writing, photography and grooming services, as well as assistance with fundraising and organizational leadership.

The outpouring of support has provided renewed hope for the organization after shelter leaders warned that without immediate financial assistance, HSCC could be forced to close its doors by March 31.



“This response has been overwhelming in the best possible way,” said. “We are incredibly grateful to every person who has donated, shared our message or reached out to support us. It shows just how much this shelter means to people throughout the region and to the animals who rely on us for safety and care.”

Founded more than 50 years ago, the Humane Society of Charles County has provided refuge and second chances for thousands of animals in the community. The nonprofit shelter is funded entirely through private donations and does not receive funding from the county, the state, or the Humane Society of the United States.

HSCC is supported by a small team of dedicated staff and volunteers who provide food, medical care and a safe environment for animals while working to place them in permanent homes. Every animal that comes through the shelter’s doors depends on the organization for compassionate care while waiting for adoption.

While the initial fundraising goal has been met and surpassed, shelter leaders say continued support remains critical to ensuring the organization’s long-term sustainability and preventing future crises. Establishing reliable monthly donations will help provide the stability needed to care for animals year-round.

Local businesses and community groups are also stepping forward to host fundraising events in support of HSCC, including an upcoming charity golf tournament at National Golf Club in Fort Washington, the Sole Circle “Run for Paws” 5K in Alexandria and a ticket fundraising partnership with the Maryland Blue Crabs.

“While this support has helped stabilize us in the short term, ongoing monthly donations are essential to ensure we can continue providing care and second chances for animals well into the future,” Hodges added.

Those who would like to support the Humane Society of Charles County can make a one-time or monthly donation at https://humanesocietycc.org/donate or learn more about volunteer opportunities and adoptable animals by visiting www.humanesocietycc.org.

