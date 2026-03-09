St. Mary’s County to be Honored as the Birthplace of Stuffed Ham with Historic Marker Unveiling at St. Clement’s Island Museum

St. Mary’s County has been designated as the official birthplace of stuffed ham, and a historic marker will be erected and dedicated to this honor by the St. Mary’s County Museum Division with a grant from the Pomeroy Foundation.

On Sunday, March 29, 2026, the marker will be installed on the grounds of the St. Clement’s Island Museum, with a small ceremony beginning at 2 p.m. The marker was created as part of the Pomeroy Foundation’s “Hungry for History” program and credits St. Mary’s County with the creation of the dish in the early 1700s.

Immediately following the ceremony, a reception will be held next door at The Potomac Gardens and will include samples of a variety of locally made stuffed ham from across St. Mary’s County.

This event is open to the public, and all ages are welcome to attend.

For additional details, please contact Museum Division Manager Karen Stone at: [email protected] or visit the St. Clement’s Island Museum Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SCIMuseum, and find more information under Events.

This event is being supported by the St. Mary’s County Museum Division and the Friends of the St. Clement’s Island & Piney Point Museums, with special thanks to the Pomeroy Foundation.

About the St. Mary’s County Museum Division: The St. Mary’s County Museum Division was established by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County to collect, preserve, research, and interpret the historic sites and artifacts which illustrate the natural and cultural histories of St. Mary’s County and the Potomac River. These sites include St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, the Old Jail Museum, and the Drayden African American Schoolhouse. With this as its charter, the Museum Division serves as a resource, liaison, and community advocate for all St. Mary’s County public and private cultural assets. For more information, please visit: museums.stmarysmd.com.