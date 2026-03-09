Hollywood Man Charged with Possession of Child Pornography Following Investigation

Following an investigation into an alleged child pornography complaint, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division served an arrest warrant on Terry Joe Hahn, 44, of Hollywood, Maryland, on Monday, March 9, 2026.

On Feb. 22, deputies responded after receiving a tip about the possible existence of pornographic images of children on Hahn’s phone. Through a forensic investigation, detectives determined that multiple pornographic images of juveniles of varying ages were located on the device.

Hahn was taken into custody without incident and charged with two counts of possession of child pornography.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Allison Mattera at 301-475-4200, ext. 8124, or by email at [email protected].

