Elizabeth Viola “Liz” Kelly, 91, of Hollywood, MD, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on February 27, 1935, in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, Liz was the daughter of the late Charles Arthur Thompson and Viola Reed Thompson. She received her education through the St. Mary’s County school system and spent her life rooted in the community she loved.

Liz began her working years at a local drug store and later at Thompson’s as a cook. She eventually started her long career with A & P (Super Fresh) in 1968, where she worked as a cashier for 30 years. Known for her warm smile and friendly personality, she greeted countless customers over the years before retiring in 1989.

On August 10, 1957, Liz married the love of her life, Joseph “Bill” Kelly. Together they shared 60 wonderful years of marriage and raised five children, building a life centered on love, faith, and family.

Liz enjoyed many hobbies throughout her life. She loved cooking for her family, sewing, crocheting, and bowling. Later in life, she enjoyed relaxing at home watching her favorite westerns. After her retirement, Liz also enjoyed traveling with her son and staying active through line dancing, bowling, and exercise classes.

Liz is survived by her four daughters, A. Yvonne Thompson (Francis M.), Norma J. Kelly, Lynne A. Kelly and Jacqueline F. Kelly-Bankins (Francis); her grandchildren, Shayna L. Martin, Anna N. Powers, Wayne A. Powers, and Kenyan A. Mather; her great-grandchildren, Jeremiah E. Martin, Wayne A. Powers III (Joey), and Kaia S. Powers; and a host of nieces, nephews, and special friends who will cherish her memory.

In addition to her parents, Liz was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph “Bill” Kelly, and her son, Joseph Eric Kelly.

Family will receive friends on Friday, March 13, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Father Raymond Schmidt at 10:00 a.m. at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church, 43950 St. Johns Road, Hollywood, MD 20636. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be left at www.brinsfieldsfuneral.com.

Arrangements are being handled by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.