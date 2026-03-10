Brenda Lea Hamilton, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on March 5, 2026, in Callaway, Maryland.

Born on November 10, 1953, in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late James B. and Gladys Chappalear.

Brenda married the love of her life, Steve Hamilton, and together they built a loving family. She was the devoted mother of two daughters, Belinda Thompson (Paul) of Mechanicsville, Maryland, and Cheri Hamilton (Scott) of California, Maryland.

She was a proud and loving grandmother to Tony Hall, Gregory Hall, Brooke Matthews, Chasity Estevez, Paul Thompson III, Timothy Tillett, Jr., and Brooke Glockner, and a cherished great-grandmother to nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, Brenda is survived by her brother, Bruce Gibbs (Sharon) of Williamsport, Pennsylvania; her sisters, Tana Hemming (Mike) of Hughesville, Maryland, and Linda Myers of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Brenda had a special love for antiques and enjoyed collecting and appreciating the stories and history behind them. She will be remembered for her warmth, devotion to her family, and the many memories she created with those she loved.

She will be deeply missed by her family and all who knew her.

On Wednesday, March 18, 2026, family and friends are invited to a visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, located at 30195 Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall, MD. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m., officiated by Reverend Peter Ackerman. After the funeral service, interment will take place at Trinity Memorial Gardens, located at 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road in Waldorf, MD.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.