Daniel Ray Mays, 70, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2026, in Waldorf, Maryland, surrounded by the love of his family.

Daniel was born May 18, 1955, in Corbin, Kentucky, to the late Luther Douglas Mays and Verna Angeline Mays. He married the love of his life, Carmen Rodriguez Mays, and together they built a life centered on love, family, faith, and devotion.

A native of Louisville, Kentucky, Dan graduated from Waggener High School in 1973. Soon after, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and trained as a Defensive Fire Control Systems Operator aboard the B-52 Stratofortress strategic bomber, serving as part of a crew responsible for operating and maintaining the aircraft’s defensive weapons systems.

Following his enlisted service, Dan was selected by the Air Force to pursue higher education and attended the University of Kentucky, where he participated in the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps. Upon graduating in 1980, he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Air Force.

During his military career, Dan served as an Air Traffic Control Officer and Security Police Officer. Through years of dedicated service, he rose through the ranks to attain the rank of Major in the United States Air Force. He later continued serving full-time in the United States Air Force Reserve as a Security Police Operations Officer. His service was recognized with numerous decorations, including the Air Force Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Air Force Combat Readiness Medal, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, Air Force Longevity Service Award with One Oak Leaf Cluster, Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon with One Oak Leaf Cluster, and the Air Force Training Ribbon.

In addition to his military service, Dan worked with Burns International Security Services and the Federal Bureau of Prisons before beginning a long career in federal civil service with the United States Air Force in Information Security, retiring in October 2016.

Dan enjoyed many hobbies throughout his life, including collecting G.I. Joe figures, model airplanes, Funko POP figures, rubber ducks, dinosaurs, and model trains. He loved his miniature dachshunds, Paddlefoot and Lily, and enjoyed relaxing with a good cigar while listening to music.

Above all, family meant everything to Dan. He will be remembered for his humor, devotion, and the many memories he created with those he loved.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Carmen Rodriguez Mays; his children, Daniela Renee Marshall (Michael) of Mechanicsville, MD; Carlos Douglas Mays (Catherine) of Hollywood, MD; Joseph Oscar Mays (Danielle) of King George, VA; Matthew Ray Mays (fiancée Sarah) of California, MD; and James Preston Mays of California, MD.

He is also survived by his grandchildren, Carmen Stanley (Alex), Michael Marshall Jr. (Braydon), Madalyn McDonough-Mays, Luke Mays, Greyson Mays, Evangeline Mays, and Izabella Mays; and great-grandchildren, David Stanley, Asher Marshall, and Charlotte Stanley.

Dan’s legacy of love, service, and devotion to family will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

On Thursday, March 19, 2026, the family will receive friends for the memorial gathering from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm with the memorial service beginning at 7:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

